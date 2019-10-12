She has called for clear measures from the University to deal with the phenomenon following the airing of sex-for-grades documentary by the BBC which implicated two lecturers of the institution.

She was speaking on TV3's current affairs show, The Key Points, Saturday morning.

She said: "The fact is that sexual harassment, the phenomenon, is sometimes difficult for the victims to actually report because of the power relationship involved.

"And so I appreciate and understand the fact that the policy, the anti-sexual harassment maybe in place and the University of Ghana may have adopted it and have a committee in place."

She continued: "But from the account, it is obvious that it is not satisfactory and that there is the need to dig deeper , there is the need to create that environment that gets the victims or people who have who have gone through (harassment) to report

"I do not think whatever measures the University of Ghana has put in place is acting as a deterrent."