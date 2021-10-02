The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, October 1.
Passengers severely injured as bees attack Afram Plains ferry
Several passengers onboard an Afram Plains ferry were rushed to nearby hospitals in Kwahu for treatment following injuries suffered from an attack by bees.
According to Starrfm.com.gh, the bees took over some part of Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, a situation which affected passengers onboard the ferry.
The news website reported the captain of the Ferry, Rockson Kwao as saying that the situation was so dire that passengers were asked not to come out from their vehicles for their safety.
The captain further disclosed that some affected persons had been hospitalized.
According to Rockson Kwao, one of the passengers almost died due to the attack and was in a critical condition.
