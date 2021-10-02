Passengers severely injured as bees attack Afram Plains ferry

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the bees took over some part of Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, a situation which affected passengers onboard the ferry.

The news website reported the captain of the Ferry, Rockson Kwao as saying that the situation was so dire that passengers were asked not to come out from their vehicles for their safety.

The captain further disclosed that some affected persons had been hospitalized.