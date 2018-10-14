Pulse.com.gh logo
Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offering


A pastor by name Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur has been drowned by the heavy down pour in Apapam a town in Kyebi in the Eastern region.

The church had a mega crusade on Wednesday and Thursday so they made some good offering from the members, unfortunately, the monies were all stored in the offertory bowl and was supposed to be taken to the bank on Friday.

However, Thursday night, it rained heavy and the whole town was flooded, peoples room were flooded.

Unfortunately, the flood got into Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur’s church and destroyed everything.

The flood also took away the church’s offertory bowl .

In a bid to rescue the offertory bowl, Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur was said to have drowned in the flood.

Residents in the town later found his body few meters from his house and deposited it at the morgue pending autopsy.

They lodged a complaint to the police in Kyebi who have began investigations .

