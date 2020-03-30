The church went viral online after holding their Sunday service at a huge parking lot with the congregants sitting comfortably in their vehicles and listening to the preaching by their pastor.

Instead of shutting down and resorting to online broadcast as some churches have done, making them lose offerings and tithe contributions, the yet-to-be-identified church its pastor adopted a drive-in sermon to worship God.

A video circulating online shows the worshippers and their posh cars lined up in rows with the pastor standing in front of them in a raised pulpit covered with a tent.

After preaching, the congregants were asked to make sounds to symbolise ‘amen’.

Although the strategy appeared to have worked perfectly, the pastor complained about how some people still came to church late despite the new arrangement which he deemed simple.

"You know its crazy, we have a drive-in church, y'all can wear what you want but some you still showed up late, but that's okay we love you," he quipped.

Watch the video below: