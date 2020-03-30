Speaking to his congregation recently, the popular man of God was specific in saying: “Coronavirus, the fearful virus plaguing the world will end on 27th March 2020.”

“By the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter the medicine they might have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came … If it is not medicine that brought this to the world, medicine cannot take it out, it will go the way it came,” Prophet Joshua emphasised.

Since the audacious declaration, people started counting down and the virus didn’t show any sign of exiting on March 27, so they mocked him on various social media platforms.

Well, inasmuch as his prophecy didn’t come to pass, it doesn’t me TB Joshua should stop being concerned about the welfare of his followers. He has prescribed a home remedy to his members to stay healthy.

“Last meeting, I shared with you one of my habits. I am going to share with you today, one more. My viewers, you deserve what I deserve – this is a revelation! In the morning, take a cup of hot water and two lemons. Cut the lemon into small slices and put it in the cup. After three to five minutes, begin to sip it as a drink. Refill it three times! I will advise you to move, walk around your compound or premises as you are sipping. After three to five minutes, sip it as a drink. When you are moving and sipping, it helps digestion,” TB Joshua wrote on his Facebook page.

He is not the first man of God whose prophecy has failed to come to pass but some social users jokingly said he was too emphatic and gave too short a deadline in his prophecy.

The ‘disrespectful’ COVID-19 pandemic is a delicate area where Ghanaian pastors who are known for predicting people’s deaths are shying away from, and any attempt to associate them with any prophecy in relation to it, they quickly and vehemently disassociate themselves from it.