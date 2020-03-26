Man realises the ‘2 sons’ he’s educating abroad are wife’s ex-lover’s children

According to a Twitter user, the poor man broke down in tears and threatened to kill himself after discovering that the two boys he is sponsoring in Canada are not his children.

@EWAWUNMIII further narrated that only the last child who is 12-years-old belongs to distraught man but the elderly ones aged 23 and 20 allegedly belong to his wife’s ex-lover.

“There is a serious fight going on in my area this morning, and from what I heard the husband is just finding out he’s not the father of his first and second-born, They are for the wife ex, the firstborn is 23 and the second born is 20.

They are both schooling in Canada and he is the one sponsoring everything, only for him to find out today that his only child is the last born, she’s 12 years old, the man is crying and saying he wants to kill himself,” @EWAWUNMIII wrote on Twitter.