Pastor Lukau's church backtracks, says 'resurrected corpse' was already alive

The U-turn follows public ridicule that has characterised the controversial pastor’s claim that he raised the dead man who the relatives were on their way to bury in South Africa,

"Can you see what happened? This man died since Friday, he was in the mortuary," Lukau said to loud cheers and applause during Sunday service. "This is a sign that no matter what the devil's done it is over. Devil, I told you wherever I find you I will kick you."

Many people across the globe have cast doubt on the veracity of the said resurrection, leaving the man of God with no integrity to boast of.

As the backlash continues, the church is reported as saying the said dead man was already alive before he arrived at the church, adding that Lukau only "completed a miracle that God had already started".

The church explained that the man identified as Elliot in the video had arrived alive and kicking inside a coffin at the church gate.

It is suspicious that some people have plotted to ‘misinterpret’ the pastor to soil both his reputation and that of the church, which they have succeeded.

"It is with regret that the outcome of such a plot has adversely affected our reputation as service providers.

"We have reported the matter at Jeppe police station for further investigation," an official of the church is quoted as saying.

Church minister, Busi Gaca is quoted as saying: “As soon as they got here they started hearing movement coming from the coffin. And you know [in] our culture, if a person is dead and you start hearing movement people get scared."

One of the church’s pastors, Rochelle Kombou emphasised the U-turn, saying: "By the time the man of God [Lukau] got to him he was already breathing. I was screaming. I saw his tongue moving. It was not a resurrection miracle, we are saying the testimony was completed by the one who is chosen to do what he does.

"These miracles of healing and deliverance were not an unusual sight at the church. The responsibility of the man of God is to help the testimony to come to life.

"The man of God completed the miracle by praying because prayer is the key."

Meanwhile, social media users have started a resurrection trend with hilarious memes to make mockery of Pastor Lukau.