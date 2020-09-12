CCTV cameras captured the leader of Floodgates of Heaven, a church-based in America shooting the deceased seven times to death at Navy Federal Credit Union near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, USA on Tuesday, August 8, 2020.

Some videos emerged later which show the 35-year-old pastor issuing a death threat on the life of his wife in the presence of her brother and other relatives, saying: “If I don’t kill your sister, then I am fake.”

Reports had it that the couple had had issues and the suspect was abusive, so the deceased’s family had taken her to her matrimonial home to pack out her belongings, but it resulted in an altercation.

Appearing before the court, the suspect donned blue-black apparel with his nose mask on as he stands before the court with various witnesses giving their vivid accounts of the unfortunate incident.

It appears that the man of God had premeditated his actions and was prepared for the consequences. Pastor Sylvester Ofori took to Facebook a day before shooting his wife to write: “One thing ppl gotta understand about extremely kind, nice, loving people is that their other side is just as EXTREME.”

Watch him in the video below as he faces the court: