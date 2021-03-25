According to the South African preacher who once made news headlines for using condom oil to perform anointing, farting and stepping on congregants started with Jesus.

Pastor Christ Penelope of Seven Fold Holy Spirit Ministries is reported to have farted on his members and assured them of getting rich miraculously in return but that has reportedly not come to pass months after the bizarre development.

Pastor who farted on church member’s face says “it’s demonstration of God’s power”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Drum, the man of God said that he was following the footstep of Jesus Christ and God himself.

“It started with Master Jesus when he stepped on Peter. It is the demonstration of God’s power. Just like God made Adam go into a deep sleep – it is a similar thing. God did anything with the body of Adam while he was on the ground in deep sleep. He was not feeling anything.

READ ALSO: “I love her heart and not her looks” – Man says as he flaunts his girlfriend (photos)

Pastor who farted on church member’s face says “it’s demonstration of God’s power”

“When someone is in deep sleep you can do anything with the body, you can even drive a car over it or stand on them. It is God. The Bible doesn’t say anything about Adam saying, ‘God, you are hurting me.’

“When they wake up from the deep sleep, they will tell you that they didn’t feel anything. It is showing the power of God and those who needed healing are healed afterward and others get to manifest at that moment.

Pastor who farted on church member’s face says “it’s demonstration of God’s power”

“It doesn’t even bring hurt to me when people speak lies about you. Remember when people try to tarnish your image, that is when He shows his glory.

“As long as souls are won into the kingdom. He who sits on the throne laughs at his enemies,” Pastor Christ Penelope is quoted as having said in the interview.