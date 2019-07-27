Bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou’s Church of Cyprus, a Greek Orthodox Church in Akaki, made the claim at a primary school in Akaki Nicosia District last month, saying how pregnant women practising the sexual act will impact their child's preferences for the same sex.

According to the Greek Orthodox leader, homosexuality is “a problem, which is usually transmitted by parents to the child."

"It happens during the parent's intercourse or pregnancy," he said in a speech.

He continued: "It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex.

"[Saint Porphyrios] says that when the woman likes that, a desire is born, and then the desire is passed on to the child."