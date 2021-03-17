According to Adomonline.com, the incident occurred at Sefwi Punikrom in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The suspects are Paulina Owusu, 26, who is believed to have led the gang, Stephen Owusu, 32, Sampson Addai, 33, Haruna Yusif, 36, and one other.

The Wiawso Police Commander, DSP Christopher Darkey, who confirmed the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said on 14th March, the police received intelligence that the woman, who happens to be their leader, asked the men to go to the town and steal the twins.

Police arrest 26-year-old woman and 4 men for attempting to steal twin babies

The police boss explained that before the attempted stealing of the twins, Paulina Owusu had been to the area where twins and their mother were to sell fish though they had not seen her there before.

Some suspicious residents raised an alarm because she was always seen in that particular house though the victim refused to buy from her.

DSP Darkey said they laid ambush after a tip-off that some suspected child thieves had planned to steal Abena Owusua’s twin babies at Sefwi Punikrom.

The suspects entered the house to steal the babies but sensing danger, they tried to escape but one person was arrested.

The other four were also arrested and the suspects confirmed that they were hired by Paulina Owusu to steal the babies for her.

The police are reported as saying that the incident was the second time Paulina Owusu had been involved in stealing children.

The suspects are currently on remand in the Wiawso District Police cells and will re-appear before a court in two weeks.