Police arrest 5 men who left 20-year-old man in serious stomach pain after alleged sodomy

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 22, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the arrest of the suspects, saying it followed a complaint by the victim identified as Tajuddeen Hashim.

According to the victim, the suspects lured him to various places and had anal sex with him on several occasions.

The police statement said: "On the 15/07/2021 at about 1700 hours, a complaint was received from a woman in Mandawari Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State that her nephew, one Tajuddeen Hashim, ‘m’, 20 years old of same address complained of stomach pain.

"On interrogation, he stated that the following persons (1) Ahmed Inuwa, ‘m’ 34 years old, of Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA, Kano (2) Nasiru Isyaku Mohd, ‘m’, 48 years old, of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA Kano, (3) Lawan Uba, ‘m’, 31 years old of Kofar Dan Agundi Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA, (4) Auwalu Uba, ‘m’, 40 years old, of Mandawari Quarters, Gwale LGA Kano, and (5) Rabiu Sharu, ‘m’, 33 years old, of Kabuga Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano, deceived and lured him to various places and had anal sex with him on several occasions. As a result, he sustained serious stomach pain.

"On receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano where he was treated and discharged, thereby, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi raised and instructed a team of Policemen to arrest the culprits within 48 hours.

"The team immediately swung into action and arrested all the five (5) suspects mentioned on the 16/07/2021, which is 24 hours after the report. On preliminary investigation, all the suspects confessed to the offence. One of the suspects, named Rabiu Sharu, ‘m’, 33 years old of Kabara Quarters Kano, further confessed that he was the first person to have lured the teenager and had Anal Sex with him.