The modus operandi of the thief identified only as Aloice is what makes him completely different from others, and if there were any award scheme to recognise criminal, he would win multiple awards.

Apparently, the police saw him and realised he looked too big in his dress, and accosted him.

When they made him remove his jacket and a t-shirt, they discovered a full goat meat split into two and tied around his upper body underneath the dresses like a singlet.

The shocked police officers questioned him, he said: "I got it on the mountain. The goat was alone, it did not have an owner," tuko.co.ke quoted him as saying.

A video of the thief removing his clothes to expose the goat meat has hit social media and going viral like wildfire.

Watch the video below: