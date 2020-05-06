Police intercept 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ SUV to buy a Lamborghini with $3

Reports say Trooper Rick Morgan noticed a driver inside an SUV driving erratically and switching between lanes on a freeway in Ogden, Utah just before noon on Monday.
The officer thought it wise to stop the car and to his utter dismay, a young boy was the one sitting behind the wheel.
Morgan narrated: “My speedometer showed 32 miles-per-hour,” Morgan told Fox 13. ‘It amazed me that when he heard my siren, he did pull over and stop.”
“When I got to the window and the window came down, I wasn’t quite sure what to think. It was pretty clear when the window came down, it was a young, very underage driver.”
The surprised officer then asked where the youngster had been driving, and he replied ‘California.’
READ ALSO: Supreme Court awards over ¢600K to man for a car accident in 2009 which left him impotent
He disclosed to police officers that he left the house following an argument with his mother who told him she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, so the boy decided to go and buy the luxury car for himself with the $3.
Police say he had been trying to reach his sister’s house in California and had planned to buy a Lamborghini when he got there, with the three dollars in his pocket.
It is reported that the boy has since been reunited with his parents.