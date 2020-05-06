Reports say Trooper Rick Morgan noticed a driver inside an SUV driving erratically and switching between lanes on a freeway in Ogden, Utah just before noon on Monday.

The officer thought it wise to stop the car and to his utter dismay, a young boy was the one sitting behind the wheel.

Morgan narrated: “My speedometer showed 32 miles-per-hour,” Morgan told Fox 13. ‘It amazed me that when he heard my siren, he did pull over and stop.”

“When I got to the window and the window came down, I wasn’t quite sure what to think. It was pretty clear when the window came down, it was a young, very underage driver.”

The surprised officer then asked where the youngster had been driving, and he replied ‘California.’

Police intercept 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ SUV to buy a Lamborghini with $3

He disclosed to police officers that he left the house following an argument with his mother who told him she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, so the boy decided to go and buy the luxury car for himself with the $3.

Police say he had been trying to reach his sister’s house in California and had planned to buy a Lamborghini when he got there, with the three dollars in his pocket.

It is reported that the boy has since been reunited with his parents.