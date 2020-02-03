That was the treatment Police in West Jakarta in Indonesia reportedly subjected residents to recently when they set ablaze 3 tons of marijuana.

To worsen the case, the officials also added 2538 ecstasy pills and 2 pounds of crystal meth to the heap of the cannabis, all of which were seized illegal imports, rare.us reported.

Reports say while the police themselves wore gas masks to protect themselves from the ‘narcotic smoke’, they failed to inform the residents to take precaution.

Some locals have been reported as saying they suffered from dizziness, headaches, and reportedly felt completely high after inhaling the smokes.

Well, while the blunder on the part of the police caused inconvenience for some residents who are not into hard drugs, it definitely must be a field day for others.