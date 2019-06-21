In fact, it beats imagination how some criminals were able to make away with a police weapon loaded with not less than 14 rounds of ammunition, because the officer holding it was drugged by the robbers.

That is the report emanating from an investigation into circumstances that led to the police officer stationed at Riruta Police Station in Kenya being found motionless with difficulty in speaking.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian woman who’s slept with 5000 men attributes ‘success’ to menstrual blood and expensive charms (video)

According to Tuko.co.ke, the officer in question identified as James Obiri was found lying unconscious besides Mtama Road within Highridge Parklands Police Station and was rushed to Avenue Hospital for medical treatment.

Part of a police report in relation to the incident reads: "Police officers who visited him at the hospital found that he had been taken there by police officers from Parklands in a serious condition. The doctor who attended him confirmed he had been adduced with an opioid poison."

It is not clear yet what means the criminals employed to drug the police officer.

Reports say he is currently on admission at the hospital responding to treatment.