This time around it was no less an officer than the police inspector himself who was extremely drunk and yet holding a gun, terrorising others. Unfortunately, he has lost his life as a result, leaving another officer injured.

According to reports, Benson Indenje was the inspector at Riruta Police Station in Kenya’s Nairobi county before his unfortunate death.

A report filed at Muthangari Police Station said the deceased inspector was shot to death by patrol police officers following a heated argument with a commercial motorcycle rider (boda boda operator) at Kawangware's Coast area, according to Tuko.co.ke.

The report claimed that Benson Indenje was drunk and armed with a Ceska pistol with which he had threatened to shoot the motorcycle rider during the argument.

The rider then called the patrol team who arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control.

However, upon their arrival, the inspector went berserk and fired seven rounds of ammunition, injuring one of the patrol officers.

"They (boda boda operators) alerted officers who were on patrol and on responding challenged him to surrender, instead he shot at the officers injuring Kenneth Kimathi on the left wrist arm," the report filed at the Muthangari Police Station reads.

It was at this point that the team also returned fire which resulted in Benson Indenje’s death at the Nairobi Women Hospital where he was rushed to alongside the injured officer.

The inspector’s body was then deposited at Chiromo mortuary for autopsy, while an investigation was initiated into the incident.