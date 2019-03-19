When Pastor Shantelle Jepchumba of Glorious Heaven Ministries, Kimwarer, a village in Elgeyo-Marakwet County of Kenya appeared in church wearing a black skimpy dress with a thigh high cut, some people were in two minds whether she would preach on that day.

However, surprisingly, tuko.co.ke reported that the woman of God mounted the podium, grabbed the microphone with confidence, and started preaching.

Inasmuch as her congregation might understandably be shy to call her to order, social media users are not being charitable with her at all when her preaching photos hit the internet.

The photos show the heavily pregnant woman’s black underwear being exposed through the thigh high cut.

Many people have condemned her dressing, with some suggesting that her dressing is completely unbecoming of a pastor.