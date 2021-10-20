Pretend to have lost your job & observe how your wife treats you in the next 14 days – Woman to men

As to how to go about the prank, the woman whose Twitter handle is @MbuiMumbi said any man who deems her advice worthy should just take his 21 days annual leave without the knowledge of his wife.

He should then go home and disclose the news of his fake job loss to the wife and add that he has used all his savings to settle a debt.

Mumbi Mbui claims that whatever might have been hidden from the man in the past is more likely than not to come to light in the first fourteen days.

READ ALSO: Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

“Dear Men,

“Take your 21 days leave from work. Go home and tell your woman that you lost your job. Explain further that there was some lose and you had to use your savings to settle.

“Spend the next 14 days observing how you are treated at home and discover who you married,” @MbuiMumbi wrote on her Twitter page.

Her tweet has ignited mixed reactions on the microblogging site as some people say she has a point while others don’t think it is necessary to go to that extent to text a married woman’s loyalty.

It is not clear if she has any scientific research to back her claim.