Boy, 13 with disability who crawls over 4 hours to school is among the top 4 in class (video)

Samuel Boayitey requires a wheelchair which would cost about GHC65 to make his movement easier and facilitate his quest to get formal education.

The brilliant boy is reported to hail from Affiduase, Sekyere East of Ashanti region-Kumasi.

His plight was highlighted on LinkedIn by Noble Wisdom Dordoe, a multiple award-winning humanitarian who happens to be the CEO of Give Me Hope Foundation.

"The video was sent to me for an intervention which a member of our team Give Me Hope Foundation, Prosper Afram have to go to the village and know more about the story,” Mr Dordoe wrote.

“It takes Boayitey over four (4) hours to Crawl from his house to the school and he mostly gets to school during the first break.

"Yes, this boy has no intention of leaving or stopping schooling. I felt it under his tone, determination and his smiles on his face.”

Samuel Boayitey, according to Dordoe, has been abandoned by his parents and both families because of his condition, and it is only his grandmother who currently fends for him.

The youngster, despite the abandonment and the challenges, has resolved to get educated and become useful to society.

Notwithstanding the distance between his grandmother’s house and the school he attends, he manages to join his colleagues every day, although late.

Interestingly, Dordoe revealed that he is among the top four in terms of academic performance in class despite his challenges.

The humanitarian has put out a Mobile Money number 0558504545 with the name Give Me Hope Foundation for kind-hearted people to donate to give Samuel Boayitey better life and education. Donations can also be made online through this link.