According to Tuko.co.ke, the president fired Kisarawe district DAS Mtela Mwapamba on Sunday, June 28, and immediately replaced him with Mwanana Msumi.

The no-nonsense president was speaking during a televised inauguration of a water project at Kibamba in Kisarawe district when he said he had warned Mwampamba against his unethical behaviours but he had had not changed, the news website reported.

"I have one of my administrators who I have been informed his conduct is not in line with the required ethics. There are allegations that he is even sleeping with other people's women, I tried to warn him before but I think that did not work well and he never changed," he said.

Magufuli explained that it was within his authority to ensure that all public officers serve citizens while observing the ethics and code of conduct.

"I want you (officials who were seated) to inform him that as from today he has been sacked from the DAS position. I want you to get him a different junior role which he can manage but he should not work here," he said.

Having sacked Mwanana Msumi, the autocratic president then ordered the Coast regional commissioner Everist Ndikilo to propose someone who would take over from him, and Ndikilo proposed Mwanana Msumi, an administrative officer in the district commissioner's office.

In a dramatic fashion, Magufuli directed the prospective appointee to come forward and she did.

He then subjected her to what a small 'interview' in which the head of state asked about her qualifications before immediately declaring her the new appointee amid cheers from the public.

Magufuli then directed the relevant departments to inform the public service board about the minor changes which should be effected immediately.

Tuko.co.ke said although he is known for being tough, Magufuli's action could also be interpreted as a bait to lure citizens into voting for him in the upcoming October elections.