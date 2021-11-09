According to the landlord, he has made efforts to get the tenant to “desist from the indiscriminate sexual activity but to no avail”.

The tenant probably thought that once he paid for the apartment, he is at liberty to do whatever pleases him inside but that cannot be countenanced by this landlord.

It is unclear how the landlord figured out that the ladies who have been visiting his tenant are not just female friends but sex partners.

Neither the name of the tenant in question nor that of the angry landlord is on the letter in circulation but it has been signed by the latter.

This story has a similarity with that of some rent-owing tenants who returned home tired from work but could not enter their house because the landlord had locked the gate with a live snake.

The hilarious incident happened at the Kunda Kindu area in Kitui town of Kenya.

Reports say the landlord identified as Samuel Kioko claimed that the tenants have failed to pay rent arrears comprising September and October.

It appears the man used every necessary means to make his tenants pay the rent arrears failed, so he decided to get radical with them.

Kioko waited until the tenants left for work before he took his time to wrap the snake around the locker of the building’s gate in such a way that it was not easy to open it without being bitten by the snake.