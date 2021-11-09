It is not clear what experience or research inspired the Men’s Wellness Expert known as Eric @amerix on Twitter to offer this latest advice to men.
“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30” – Relationship advisor
Mixed reactions have greeted a controversial advice a relationship advisor has given to men, saying church girls who are above age 30 are not worthy of a relationship let alone marriage.
"Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30."
"– End of Tweet –," the Nigerian man wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday dubbed #MasculinitySaturday.
His counsel has provoked numerous mixed reactions from his followers, with some agreeing with him, while others disagree with him vehemently.
Below is a compilation of some reactions correcting.com:
@njuguna_kanairo: They run to church after the streets abandon them
@asknyaora: Any woman at 30 is akin to buying a newspaper in the evening. However, church serving at the spiritual realms are chaotic and damaged. Not even divine intervention will come to their rescue. Be very careful with this bale.
@PsKinyuaPaul: Daktari I hope I am free to differ where I’m not convinced. So, under 30 are good to go and over 30 bad? I have been in church long enough to know there are devils under 20 and Angels over 30. Don’t build a doctrine from a single view. With a lot of respect sir.
@kellymarclay_s: They won’t play you, they won’t cheat on you…but they qualify with a PhD in stress and headache processing and forwarding
@KimaniMwangiS: Especially if she refers to the Pastor as ‘dad’ or ‘mum’
@El_digenious: You are right on most of your tweets, however, on this one, no…. If you are mature enough they are the ones to go for. Hawana stress
@AkothAgutu: We have ALL fallen short of the glory of God, whether @20 or 30. After all, church is for those who are aware of their sins; for the rest of you perfectionists, you can date from wherever you please. SMH
