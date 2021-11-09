RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30” – Relationship advisor

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Mixed reactions have greeted a controversial advice a relationship advisor has given to men, saying church girls who are above age 30 are not worthy of a relationship let alone marriage.

“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30 – Relationship advisor
“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30” – Relationship advisor

It is not clear what experience or research inspired the Men’s Wellness Expert known as Eric @amerix on Twitter to offer this latest advice to men.

Recommended articles

"Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30."

"– End of Tweet –," the Nigerian man wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday dubbed #MasculinitySaturday.

His counsel has provoked numerous mixed reactions from his followers, with some agreeing with him, while others disagree with him vehemently.

READ ALSO: "Prostitution with several girls can no longer be accepted" – Landlord orders tenant to leave

“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30 – Relationship advisor
“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30” – Relationship advisor “Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30” – Relationship advisor Pulse Ghana

Below is a compilation of some reactions correcting.com:

@njuguna_kanairo: They run to church after the streets abandon them

@asknyaora: Any woman at 30 is akin to buying a newspaper in the evening. However, church serving at the spiritual realms are chaotic and damaged. Not even divine intervention will come to their rescue. Be very careful with this bale.

@PsKinyuaPaul: Daktari I hope I am free to differ where I’m not convinced. So, under 30 are good to go and over 30 bad? I have been in church long enough to know there are devils under 20 and Angels over 30. Don’t build a doctrine from a single view. With a lot of respect sir.

@kellymarclay_s: They won’t play you, they won’t cheat on you…but they qualify with a PhD in stress and headache processing and forwarding

@KimaniMwangiS: Especially if she refers to the Pastor as ‘dad’ or ‘mum’

@El_digenious: You are right on most of your tweets, however, on this one, no…. If you are mature enough they are the ones to go for. Hawana stress

@AkothAgutu: We have ALL fallen short of the glory of God, whether @20 or 30. After all, church is for those who are aware of their sins; for the rest of you perfectionists, you can date from wherever you please. SMH

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Meme-of-a-man-crying

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison” - 30-year-old man begs police

Man remanded in prison

Man arrested as several women complain that he’s been flashing his penis at them

Man arrested as several women complain that he’s been flashing his penis at them