“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30” – Relationship advisor

"Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30."

"– End of Tweet –," the Nigerian man wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday dubbed #MasculinitySaturday.

His counsel has provoked numerous mixed reactions from his followers, with some agreeing with him, while others disagree with him vehemently.

Below is a compilation of some reactions correcting.com:

@njuguna_kanairo: They run to church after the streets abandon them

@asknyaora: Any woman at 30 is akin to buying a newspaper in the evening. However, church serving at the spiritual realms are chaotic and damaged. Not even divine intervention will come to their rescue. Be very careful with this bale.

@PsKinyuaPaul: Daktari I hope I am free to differ where I’m not convinced. So, under 30 are good to go and over 30 bad? I have been in church long enough to know there are devils under 20 and Angels over 30. Don’t build a doctrine from a single view. With a lot of respect sir.

@kellymarclay_s: They won’t play you, they won’t cheat on you…but they qualify with a PhD in stress and headache processing and forwarding

@KimaniMwangiS: Especially if she refers to the Pastor as ‘dad’ or ‘mum’

@El_digenious: You are right on most of your tweets, however, on this one, no…. If you are mature enough they are the ones to go for. Hawana stress