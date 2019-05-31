The teen mother shot up to fame after a recording of her verbally abusing her estranged boyfriend went viral. Apparently, her pronunciation and confidence earn her a huge fan base which subsequently helped her secure an award.

Although this recognition should have promoted the young lady to get her act right, it seemed to further drive her into the arms of hooliganism. Which ended up with a viral nude video and a baby.

Today, she shares a cute photo of herself and her adorable baby girl with her fans. Looking very happy and all smiles in a dark red dress and holding her baby, Rashida looked eagerly into the camera.

Baby Rashida, although a little light skinned than her mother promises to be a beauty too. With her hair braided with colourful ribbons with her tiny shapely calves adorned with beads in her flower dress.

Congratulations Mama Rashida, we wish you all the best on the journey of motherhood.