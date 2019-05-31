An unsuspecting side chick nearly met her death when she met the angry wife of her boyfriend. According to the source, the victim went to stay with her boyfriend’s house when the wife was away from town.

Unfortunately, for her, the wife got wind of the clandestine activities happening in her house and stormed the place with a gun. Holding the side chick at gunpoint, she asked her to call her husband and break up with him on record. In the process of getting the side chick to answer some questions, she used the butt of the gun to smash her head repeatedly.

With a bleeding forehead and ‘broken heart,’ the side chick calls her boyfriend who doesn’t pick up (obviously) but the wife insists she leaves a voicemail.

The wife could be heard saying, “You better be glad I didn’t shoot your ass. And I wished you called the police because you are on my property… And then you want to disrespect me on Facebook? Why did you come back here when you know he is married? Why are you sleeping with someone’s husband?”

These sort of confrontations would best be avoided but sometimes it becomes inevitable.