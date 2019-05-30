In the quest to provide quality educations, the memo about the importance of nutrition in academic excellence seems to have gone missing. Because this watery groundnut soup is destined to make the students fall sick instead.

Some people believed to be teachers of one of the schools in Ghana, recorded a video expressing their outrage at what is meant to be groundnut soup for their students. They were audibly appalled by the brown water which was being passed as groundnut soup.

One could be heard saying, “This is the school feeding which has been cooked for students of Oshumasi Anglican basic school. This is groundnut soup which we are pouring. As to whether it is water or something else, we do not know. So journalist please speak up for us because they do not want to change.”

They also said that the children had not eaten the whole day because they could not drink the watery concoction. Not only could the pupils not drink the supposed 'groundnut soup' but they could also not eat the rice balls which accompanied the soup.

These rice balls appeared to be white tuffs of hardened cotton balls. But according to the teachers, this rice ‘cotton’ balls looked better than the last one sent to the school.

Rice balls and groundnut soup is a Ghanaian delicacy enjoyed by many. But unlike the soup shown in the video, groundnut soup is slightly thicker than most local soups.

Complaints about the school feeding program have become a normal part of schools, as teacher and pupils alike find the food unappetising. Whilst some blame the government for these inconsistencies, most believe it is the greed of caterers which has caused this problem.

Some say these cooks not only cut back on the quantities of ingredients to use but also on quality. All in efforts to skim some money off!