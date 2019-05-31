The mother is unknown but the little baby girl has become famous overnight for all the makeup splashed on her face.

The newbie is seen spotting fully drawn eyebrows outlined carefully with concealer. Dabs of foundation on her cheeks and dark berry full lips. This has outraged many social media commentators who feel it is just wrong to put makeup on a baby.

Some felt the chemicals in the product could react negatively with the baby’s tender skin which could have serious ramifications on its health. Others also taught it was totally wrong to practice makeup skills on a baby.

According to experts, applying makeup on a baby is wrong! They said this reason is not so much about traces of toxic chemicals found in some makeup, but because most babies already suffer from skin conditions and the makeup could make it worse.

These skin conditions are usually as a result of hormonal imbalances which could lead to clogged pores and makeup would only worse such conditions.