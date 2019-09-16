One South African man identified as Lebani Sirenje, aka Rasta the Artist has also been trying to contribute his quota to the immortalization bid, but he is facing scepticism.

Rasta is famous in South Africa for painting portraits of deceased celebrities, politicians as well as celebrated living heroes and heroines.

After some South African social media users resorted to the various platforms to ask after him to get a hint of what he was doing about Mugabe, Rasta responded with a twitter post in which he is seen working on a portrait he claimed was of the ex-Zimbabwean leader.

"Rest in eternal power my leader #MugabeFuneral," he captioned the uncompleted portrait.

Although the portrait is still ‘under construction’, some people thought the famous painter is on the verge of painting something that may not look like Mugabe.

Twitter user, @Promise30797182 said: "Practice makes perfect, just a little nyana then that 75-year-old Mandela will be Mugabe for sure."

Mmadikgosi Matshego @Mmadikgosi_23 also wrote: “Mara Rasta that man looks like Mangope, not Mugabe... or maybe my eyes are playing me.”

Well, some other twitter users also held a different view as they were satisfied with the work done by Rasta so far.

Bra Rasta, your talents are multi-layered When art escapes others, it has green tea with you. You have successfully Madibafied uncle Bob.”

Another one, Bomie @KlaasBomkazi also said: “You're on point...Rasta..salute ndoda....”

What is your view? Is that portrait likely to resemble the Robert Mugabe you knew when it is done?