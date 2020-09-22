According to the Accra Region Commander of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, having too many rounds of sex has the potential to drain the officers of the needed energy to be active during the political period when they are needed most.

“Control yourself, we all need the energy to work during the election I, therefore, advise all of you to eat well, reduce your sexual rounds for you to get the energy to work well before, during and after 2020 elections,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him as saying.

The police boss said this after a route march organised by the Police service to assure the public of its preparedness to maintain law and order before, during and after the polls.

Adding his voice to how police officers must conduct themselves during the political season, the Director-General in charge of Operations of the Ghana Police service DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah cautioned the personnel not to dabble in partisan political activities.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian female broadcast journalist reveals why she quit to practice carpentry (video)

“As a policeman, you are not supposed to involve yourself in any political activity. You can only do that when you enter the polling booth, there you can exercise your power”.

“When it is time for the election, we are just going out there to discharge our duty and at the end of it whoever comes to power it is none of our business, we support the government of the day”, he said.