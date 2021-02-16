Yusuf Haji, Kenya’s senator who representing the people of the country’s Garissa county passed away on the morning of Monday, February 15, at the Aga Khan Hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Tuko.co.ke.

He was buried on the same day at Lang'ata Cemetery.

Before he was laid to rest, Nairobi Regional police commander Rashid Yakub himself who led the digging of the grave held the mattock to prepare a resting place for the late politician.

A video shows him digging the hard ground while in his blue uniform.

“Yusuf Haji who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to chair the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force was flown to Turkey for treatment in late 2020 but later returned to the country.

“The long-time administrator served in the vast Rift Valley between 1970 and 1998. He was later nominated to Parliament in 2002.

“Haji who is the father of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Yusuf Haji was again elected unopposed as Ijara Member of Parliament in 2007.

“In September 2019, the veteran politician had slipped at his Garissa home on September 29, 2020, and dislocated his hip. “He was flown to Nairobi and admitted to The Aga Khan hospital where doctors recommended a minor operation.

“The operation took about five hours and the Senate Security and Foreign Relations Committee chairperson got admitted,” Tuko.co.ke reported.