Alabo Braide shared details of the incident on Twitter, disclosing that he had initially seized the sober-looking Uber driver’s keys but his wife stepped in and calmed him, having seen how remorseful the young man appeared and the fact that he was only hustling to make ends meet.

Remorseful Uber driver in tears as man whose car he crashed gives him money and asks him to go

Remorseful Uber driver in tears as man whose car he crashed gives him money and asks him to go

He said that the posturing of the driver coupled with his wife’s intervention made him become emotional and returned the keys to him.

He added that the mannerism of the Uber driver after he gave him back the car key and asked him to go heightened his emotions and he couldn’t help but further give him money to take care of himself.

Remorseful Uber driver in tears as man whose car he crashed gives him money and asks him to go

READ ALSO: Ghanaian sculptor Kumi Samuel holds art lovers spellbound with mind-blowing handiwork

The Uber driver got paid for damaging Alabo Braide’s car which he was going to repair himself.