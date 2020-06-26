A Ghanaian artist and sculptor, Samuel Kumi is the latest to have hit the internet with some super-creative carvings that have held art lovers spellbound.

Some works of the Kumasi-based sculptor have been making the rounds on social media but they have now succeeded in catching the attention of the mainstream media.

There are many sculptors in the country doing amazing works as well but what distinguishes Kumi Samuel from the others is the realistic rendition of subjects through which he seeks to revive the indigenous cultural and ethnic subjects with a global and artistic discourse.

Reports say the young man has already received massive recognition for his commissioned sculpture, a 26 feet x 44 feet wall mural at the Cofkans Hotel in Obuasi.

The native of Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo region believes things that remain to remind humanity of what is lost is equally important.

Through his works, he interrogates and appropriates from the socio-cultural space via the activation of visual forms to traditional ideologies, mythologies, proverbs, and cultural activities that are lost or seem to be diminishing from society.

Some of Samuel’s produced sculptures that are already gaining a lot of traction online are those of Nana Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, among other designs.

To underscore the fact that Ghana is gradually becoming known as a hub for creative minds, it is important to highlight the fact that there are others in the same field who are also doing well including Victor Kuutuome, professionally known as Obama who recently immortalised Stonebwoy. He is a student at the University of Education in Winneba.