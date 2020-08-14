A video making the rounds on social media shows some residents reported to be of Ikota Housing estate in Ajah, Nigeria’s Lagos state praying aggressively to flush out the principalities in the area that do not want them to enjoy electricity.

A Twitter user @Kay_Tylor who posted the video online revealed that Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) officials have brought four different transformers to their area and the four have gone bad, throwing them into perpetual darkness.

The residents then became suspicious that some spiritual forces must have been behind their predicaments so, they converged close to the faulty transformers and started unleashing spiritual fire on them.

“4 transformers bad in 1yr. The Ikota Housing Estate community in Ajah Lagos had to resort to prayers. Divine intervention desperately sought. @Gidi_Traffic @EKEDP”, she tweeted.

Watch them fed-up residents in the video below as they pray: