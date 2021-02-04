Kwame Marfo, one of the leaders of Kumasi Asafo Coffin Sellers and Makers in the Ashanti Region admitted that the restriction will have a negative effect on their business but was optimistic about survival nonetheless.

“Though the ban on funerals will affect our coffin business we believe it cannot collapse the business. Since private burials with at most 25 attendants are allowed, we believe some families will choose to buy a coffin than send their dead relatives to the mortuary,” Kwame Marfo said.

It is suspected that some bereaved families might want to suspend the burial of their late relatives until after the lifting of the Covid-induced restriction in order to hold it in grand style.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm he entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of private burials in this time rather than keep the deceased relatives in the mortuaries to avoid unnecessary cost.

“There are some people who have warned their families not to send their bodies to mortuaries when dead, so those people will surely choose to buy a coffin than a mortuary.”

Kwame Marfo seized the opportunity to attempt to disabuse the public’s mind of the perception that coffin makers and sellers pray for more people to die so that they can be in business.

“We don’t feel happy when people die but we always pray to God to help us get business. Praying to God to help us get money doesn’t mean we want people to die or we are happy when people die but death is part of the human journey and no one can escape it,” he claimed.

During his 23rd address to the nation on measures to control the spread of coronavirus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reintroduced restriction on social activities including funeral services.

According to the new directive, private burials not exceeding 25 persons are allowed in the country until further notice.