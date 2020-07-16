The centenarian identified as Arjun Govind Naringrekar had been admitted at Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital for two weeks after he contracted the deadly virus.

Indian Express reported that the old man had a low-grade fever and three days later upon admission, he developed breathlessness as well as suffering from urinary problems.

His family had informed the medical staff that the patient was one day to his birthday, so they were all excited and arranged for a cake to celebrate him before allowing him to go home.

Retired teacher recovers from COVID-19 just a day before his 100th birthday

“His relatives told us that his birthday is approaching. We decided to celebrate it. Nurses were excited to celebrate his birthday and they urged us to get cake,” said Vidya Mane, medical superintendent.

According to Tuko.co.ke, hours before his discharge, doctors and other staff gathered at the hospital lobby with a chocolate cake and pink candles.

Dressed in white and blue protective gear, attendants, nurses and doctors sang the happy birthday song to celebrate the retired teacher.

India remained one of the hardest-hit Asian nations with 24,327 deaths arising from 937,844 total cases. By July 15, it was third on the global map in terms of coronavirus infection according to Worldometer.