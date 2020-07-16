The petitioner Doreen Smith alleged Mahama Sakara had come to the CHPS compound at about 9:00 am July 8 under the guise of “monitoring” but turned around to make sexual advances at her.

She explained that although Sankara did not succeed in having sexual intercourse with her, he fingered her in the process of struggling with him when the advances became intense, according to 3news.com.

“However, when we got into the facility, Mr Mahama Sakara (the Sawla NHIA Manager) started making sexual demands. Upon several pleading that I was engaged to a man, Mr Sakara engaged me in a struggle to have sex with me. In the process, his (Sakara) fingers entered my vagina but could not have sexual intercourse with me,” part of her petition read.

The unhappy victim who is bent on getting justice said she has since reported the issue to the police and the District Health Directorate.

“This incident was reported to the Sawla Police Station on the 9th of July, 2020 pending investigation. Equally, I have reported the incident of this attempted rape and sexual harassment to Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Health Directorate.”

READ ALSO: 2 police officers chasing criminals get missing on Oda River

In an audiotape accompanying the petition, two voices, one male and the other female, are heard in dialogue with a male voice demanding a sexual favour and the female being adamant.

The main voice at a point lamented he was in pain for being denied the sexual favour and that he had had an erection long before he got into the compound.

The male voice feared something may happen to him if denied the favour.

“Just do me this singular favour, if you don’t do this favour and anything happens to me I won’t forgive you. I will never forgive you if you don’t do me just this favour,” the male voice is heard saying.

In the same audio, the victim is heard standing her grounds explaining “I’m engaged and the man is a man of God” while asking the male to “stop it”. But the stubborn perpetrator wouldn’t budge. He further requested to use his tongue on the female, which she turned down.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian law student uses final year school fees to build stainless charcoal factory (video)

The petitioner claims the content of over 20-minute audio is a record of what transpired between her and Mr. Sankara and wants the National Health Insurance Authority to probe the matter.

“I am calling on your good office as a reputable key partner in Ghana health care delivery, to investigate and institute the appropriate sanctions on Mahama Sakara.”

Listen to the audio below: