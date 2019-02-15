A video making the rounds on social media shows a helpless driver using his hand to manually wipe rain water from the car’s windscreen as it rained heavily. He could be seen using his left hand to control the steer, and the right one as the manual wiper.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some users making mockery of the situation, while others condemn the situation.

One social media user @ilke said: "Shame guys, this is what happens when you have to prioritize rent, food, elec, fuel, etc over vehicle maintenance."

Watch the video and reactions below: