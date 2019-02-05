Conferring to the source, the two thieves lured the victim to his untimely death with promises of a job. Which happened to be a ruse just to get him to a secluded bush where they killed him and burnt his body.

They reportedly took the number of the deceased from a billboard and subsequently tricked him into believing they were honest businessmen. Immediately they had him cornered, they took away his phone, ATM card and wiped out his account before killing him.

The police then asked them to show the location of the remains which lead the team into the bush where the burnt body of the victim lay. Finally, the family could give the departed a decent burial.

To be on the safer side, always meet strangers in open places like a mall or a public library.

Watch video here: