''She is a disgrace to womanhood'' – Violent man beats wife to death

The suspect, Jibrin Abu is reported to have hit his deceased wife, Victoria with a piece of wood until she gave up the ghost, describing her as a disgrace to womanhood.

Abu who hails from Dabogi village in Lapai told police that he had warned the deceased to stop talking to other men on the phone, but she wouldn’t listen.

He further claimed that he thought it prudent to kill his wife in order to save his family’s name, because she had been bringing other men into her matrimonial home.

READ ALSO: Beautiful actress brutalised by lover for kissing another man in a play

“I used a wood to kill her after several warnings for her to desist from taking calls from men in my house. I have been suspecting that my wife was sleeping around with other men in my village but in the heat of argument, I killed her. My late wife brought men into our matrimonial home and my culture abhors such an act; that was why I killed her to save the family from the shame,” the suspect said to police.

According to the Niger state police command, Abu had attempted committing suicide after the alleged murder by drinking Sniper insecticide, but he was rushed to the Lapai General Hospital by police operatives where he was treated.

The state police spokesperson, Muhammad Abubakar who confirmed the news is reported as saying the suspect would be arraigned soon.

It is interesting that Abu did not realise that committing murder is as scandalous as alleged infidelity, and he resorted to the former to prevent the latter.