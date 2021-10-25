Social media users praise soldier for beating up 2 nurses & breaking one’s leg

The majority of social media users were so happy about the treatment meted out to the nurses to the extent that they said he should have broken the two legs instead of one.

Although some people have claimed that the soldier was wrong, and that it was the duty of his wife to have got her delivery pads ready, many others praised the errant officer for doing what they wish they had the power to do, saying nurses are arrogant and disrespectful to patients and the general public who seek their services.

Yes, there are bad nuts in every profession but the manifestation of so much resentment for nurses despite the existence of many good ones is disheartening.

It is however not too late to disabuse the public’s mind of the bad perception it has about nurses, and that will require a change in attitude that must be spearheaded by the leadership of the profession in every country.

Meanwhile, the said soldier has been arrested and detained by the 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Public Relations Officer of the 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigeria Army Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, St. Sgt Waziri confirmed his arrest.

He said the errant soldier has been put in the guard room for further interrogation.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, October 22, at Okelele Primary Health Centre in Nigeria’s Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

Reports say an altercation erupted after the nurses who had admitted the soldier’s wife asked him to buy delivery packs for the delivery process.

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg Pulse Ghana

Daily Trust quoted a source as saying: “Instead of looking for the delivery packs, the soldier rejected the demand arguing that the state government has provided such items for pregnant women that might have come for their delivery at the hospital.

“But the nurse told the soldier that he misconstrued the information, therefore, he needed to provide the delivery packs for his wife to assist her to make use of the delivery packs for his wife’s delivery at the labour room. But, the statement got the soldier angry and beat the nurse to the extent that one of her legs was broken.”

The Kwara State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Alhaji Shehu Aminu confirmed the assault on the two nurses.

“The soldier became infuriated and headed to the doctor’s office and started beating the two nurses he met there. The soldier slapped one of the nurses who ran for her dear life while the other sustained ankle injury,” Alhaji Shehu Aminu said.

