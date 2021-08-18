According to the lady identified as Kissiwaa Salomey, the practice is so rampant that some desperate ladies who give in to such demands end up with pregnancies without necessarily getting the job.
“Some get pregnant for the men & don’t even get the job” – Lady laments sex for job in Ghana
A Ghanaian young lady has lamented the practice of some employers demanding sex from jobseekers in return for employment.
She said in an interview with SVTV that while she will not accept any sex offer in exchange for a job, she knows some ladies who did it and went home with pregnancy instead of the job.
“I haven’t experienced such offers before because there are no jobs here and in Accra, I don’t have a place to stay. I won’t accept such offers too but some even get pregnant for the men and don’t even get the job. It’s going on in Ghana. Ladies are suffering but people do not see it that way,” she revealed as quoted by Adomonline.com.
Kissiwaa Salomey who completed Senior High School in 2013 wanted to become a trained teacher but financial difficulties have so far impeded her desire.
She enrolled at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) but dropped out for lack f wherewithal. She is however hoping to return to school to better her future.
“I would like to go back to school but not UCC. I want to be a caterer because I love cooking as well. Those were the two careers I had in mind after school. It costs GHs5,000 but I don’t have the money yet.”
For now, she lives at Kyebi Amanfrom in the Eastern Region where manages a MOMO business to raise money for her education and make ends meet as well.
