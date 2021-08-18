I’ve saved good money from sex with married men, I’ll build church & orphanage - Ghanaian lady (video)

She told media personality, Arnold Mensah Elavanyo in an exclusive interview that the motivation to unapologetically sleep with other women’s husbands comes from the fact that someone will definitely do the same to her when she gets married.

She went further to say that she cannot be blamed for choosing to make money from sleeping with married men because they are the ones that come for her and not the other way round.

Keila Treyy revealed that she has raised substantial money from sex with married men but she will not stop until she meets her desired target.

She said all the people who insult her because of what she does are rather jealous and wish they could be in her position or they are even doing worse.

She also disclosed how she has preconditioned her mind that her future husband will be shared by other women because contemporary men cannot be trusted to live with only one woman.

When asked whether she did not see her way of life as sinful, Keila Treyy answered in the affirmative but was quick to add that everyone commits some form of sin or the other anyway.

She described herself as better than prostitutes who ply their trade in the streets because she is a pimp who has many ladies that she deploys to men.