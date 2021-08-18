Happy Polytechnic students sweep school’s main gate to celebrate Rector’s exit (video)

Reports say the Rector had to leave following the upgrade of the institution to the University of Science and Technology.

According to Lindaikejisblg.com, the government had announced plans to convert the Delta State Polytechnic, as well as other Colleges of Education to a full university.

The upgrade meant that he had to step down for another person to be appointed to head the institution.

It is unclear what kind f treatments the students have endured under the leadership of the outgoing Rector; hence they thought his exit warranted a celebration.

They have been captured in videos and photos that are circulating online, expressing their happiness about the relief that his exit will bring to them.

While some swept the school’s main gate, others cheer their colleagues on.