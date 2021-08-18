RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Happy Polytechnic students sweep school’s main gate to celebrate Rector’s exit (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Polytechnic students who have allegedly suffered unpleasant treatments under the leadership of the school’s Rector decided to sweep his footprints away in celebration of his exit.

Students of Nigeria’s Delta State Polytechnic are seen in a dramatic video celebrating while sweeping the main gate of the school to symbolise the eventual ‘falling of the tyrant’.

Reports say the Rector had to leave following the upgrade of the institution to the University of Science and Technology.

According to Lindaikejisblg.com, the government had announced plans to convert the Delta State Polytechnic, as well as other Colleges of Education to a full university.

The upgrade meant that he had to step down for another person to be appointed to head the institution.

It is unclear what kind f treatments the students have endured under the leadership of the outgoing Rector; hence they thought his exit warranted a celebration.

They have been captured in videos and photos that are circulating online, expressing their happiness about the relief that his exit will bring to them.

While some swept the school’s main gate, others cheer their colleagues on.

They are heard in the video chanting "we sweep you away" repeatedly while sweeping cemented floor from the school's gate to a nearby street before returning to the school with a lot f relief written on their faces.

