The association is basically meant for men who are unwilling to spend money on not necessarily women alone, but anyone who seeks their financial help.

ID cards showing pictures and other details of the association’s members have been uploaded to social media with interested men enquiring about how to join and get their ID cards.

The association is believed to have been formed in Nigeria and has branches across the various states of the country with branch executives.

Judging from their motto which reads: “Let Me See What I Can Do”, men belonging to the “Stingy Men Association” will always give excuses whenever a woman or someone asks them for financial help.

In other news, a 10-year-old boy has been crowned as king of Iyiora Anam kingdom in Anambra West Local Government Area of Nigeria's Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court judge offered 4-year free fuel to female NDC MP to vote for Mike Oquaye – Munkata

According to gistreel.com, Akubuisi Okonkwo ascended the throne after the last Ofala of his late father, His Royal Highness, Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo, the Olame 1 of Iyiora Anam.

It is reported that the young king’s father was also the youngest king at the time he ascended the throne and ruled throughout his life before passing away.

Having taken over the mantle from his late father, the youngest king is now the Olanme11 of Iyiora Anam and will rule the kingdom of Iyiora though out his lifetime, reports say.

As it is the tradition, Akubuisi Okonkwo will henceforth be addressed as His Royal Highness (Igwe) Olanme ii of Iyiora.

Following his crowning, the community of Iyiora Anam has congratulated him as they have already started addressing him as a king.

News about the young king has triggered reactions with some people wondering if he will be able to handle the responsibilities of his new position. Well, there will definitely be elders and members of his council who will groom him.