According to Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the said judge was bent on seeing the NPP’s nominee become the of Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

He told Joy News on Sunday, January 10 that the judge was so desperate that he made some mouthwatering offers all in a bid to convince the unnamed female NDC MP.

“So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years,” Muntaka alleged, saying his side of the legislature would investigate the matter because the times the said judge called the MP has been recorded.

The leader of the NPP caucus Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had earlier alleged that the NDC must have bribed some NPP members to vote for Alban Bagbin instead of Prof. Mike Oquaye.

“I heard rumours that the NDC was trying to bribe some of our members to vote against Speaker Oquaye, so I quickly called those whose names were mentioned to speak with them. Others too had some unresolved issues with him and had said they would not vote for him. I met all those members in the hotel and spoke at length with them to rescind their decision, but it practically fell on deaf ears,” Suame MP told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

But Muntaka debunked the claim, saying his colleague leader could simply not manage the members of his side of the house.

“In all these crises and being in opposition for four years, how could we have got all these monies to bribe those who are in government?

“If you ask every candidate of ours, you virtually have to finance everything that you have to do…how could we have been bribing. The thing is that if you have bad leadership, that is what you have; you’ll be so scared of your own shadow.

“Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a nice gentleman when you come to the workings of the House but as a leader, I can tell you he is a very terrible one. He doesn’t know how to carry people along,” Muntaka claimed.