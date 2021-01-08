According to gistreel.com, Akubuisi Okonkwo ascended the throne after the last Ofala of his late father, His Royal Highness, Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo, the Olame 1 of Iyiora Anam.

It is reported that the young king’s father was also the youngest king at the time he ascended the throne and ruled throughout his life before passing away.

Having taken over the mantle from his late father, the youngest king is now the Olanme11 of Iyiora Anam and will rule the kingdom of Iyiora though out his lifetime, reports say.

As it is the tradition, Akubuisi Okonkwo will henceforth be addressed as His Royal Highness (Igwe) Olanme ii of Iyiora.

Following his crowning, the community of Iyiora Anam has congratulated him as they have already started addressing him as a king.

News about the young king has triggered reactions with some people wondering if he will be able to handle the responsibilities of his new position. Well, there will definitely be elders and members of his council who will groom him.

