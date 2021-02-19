The suspect is reported to be a student of Government Secondary School at Ikot Ewa in Nigeria’s Cross River State where she was nabbed with the weapon.

Student carries gun to school to shoot teacher for asking her to cuter her coloured hair

News of the beautiful minor went viral after a Twitter user, @ValiantNig took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photo of her holding the short gun while being surrounded by soldiers.

“A student of Gov’t Secondary School, Ikot Ewa, Cross Rivers State went to school with a gun to shoot her teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair,” @ValiantNig captioned the photo.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how she came by the gun and how she was able to leave home with it without her parents or guardians knowing about it.

In other news, fear and panic have gripped students after the slumping to death of a senior lecturer as speculations are rife that the incident was related to covid-19.

Reports say the Management of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education in Nigeria has confirmed the death of the senior lecturer, simply identified as Mr. Echetama.

He died in a lecture hall on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, to the surprise of students as he never showed any sign of unwellness.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the college, Joseph Okwulehi, who confirmed the death to newsmen in his office on Wednesday, said the Provost of the college is engrossed in series of emergency meetings over the issue.

He added that the management has advised the staff and students of the institution to be calm and wait for the official position of the institution on the issue.

“I can confirm to you that a senior lecturer slumped in a classroom on Tuesday and was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri,” Joseph Okwulehi is quoted as saying.

Before his death, Echetama was a senior lecturer at the Department of Business Education.

It is reported that the mysterious incident has left students in a state of fear with some of them avoiding lectures following rumours that the lecturer’s death had something to do with COVID-19.

NAN further reported that students were seen on Wednesday vacating school hostels, while others fled the school premises for the fear of contracting the dreaded virus.

A final year student of the institution, Frederick Anyawu, said the development had forced lecturers to suspend lectures and students too decided to keep away from the college until the issue is sorted out.