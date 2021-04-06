No-nonsense Tanzanian prez appoints government official on Easter Sunday & sacks him on Monday

According to Tuko.co.ke, Mwesiga, who was appointed as (TPDC) boss on Sunday, April 4, was sacked on Monday, April 5, and replaced by James Mataragio, who was reinstated to the position.

A statement by the Tanzanian State House stated: "President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of the director-general of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Thobias Mwesiga, who was appointed on April 4, 2021. Following the decision, President Samia has reinstated James Mataragio to be the TPDC director-general. Mataragio was the DG of TPDC before Mwesiga's appointment."