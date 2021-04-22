Teacher suspended over photo of her foot on pupil’s neck to joke about Derek Chauvin’s conviction

The school’s authorities have placed her on administrative leave following mixed reactions to her expensive joke.

Reports say the teacher who happens to be friends with the mother of the boy in the photo, texted the image to her, joking she would put her foot on his neck if he did not return an assignment.

Teacher suspended over photo of her foot on pupil’s neck Pulse Ghana

While the boy’s mother saw the funny side of the photo, her husband identified as Shamell did not take kindly to it at all.

“I didn’t like it from the moment I saw it.

“I don’t really understand the whole situation, but all I know is it was never supposed to happen,” he quoted as having told WFAA.

Meanwhile, the pupil’s mother insisted that she had known the teacher for years and they had a close relationship, adding that the boy was not injured at all as a result of the teacher’s conduct.

“I didn’t think anything of it. It was “ha ha” and I moved on.

“The picture then began to bother me a little bit, showed it to my family and they got really upset about it,” she told NBC 5 in an interview, adding that she does not believe the teacher is racist or deserves to lose her job over the ‘joke’.

However, the Greenville Independent School District (GISD) has sent an apology letter to all parents who have their wards in the school to assure them of their safety and indicated that it is probing the matter.

“Upon learning about this, we immediately contacted the family to check on the student to ensure his well-being. We will continue to be in touch with the family to be sure the student feels comfortable and safe on campus.

“Our Human Resources Department immediately contacted the employee who staged the picture. We take this situation very seriously. It will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.

“We have heard from many community members, and we understand their concern and anger. Greenville ISD embraces diversity and believes in the importance of treating all people with respect and dignity,” the school said.

