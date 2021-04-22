Fortunately, the elderly woman had exited the house upon a tipoff before it was set alight by the irate youth.

Mr. Abdul-Rahim Tahidu, a son of the accused confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre, stating the matter has been reported to the police.

65-year-old woman’s house & 10,000 tubers of yam set ablaze by youth over witchcraft Pulse Ghana

He narrated that his mother had had a misunderstanding with two young men in the community but after a few days, the branch of a baobab tree fell on one, leading to his death.

After the incident, the family of the deceased accused Amina Mahama of being responsible for the death of the young man.

65-year-old woman’s house & 10,000 tubers of yam set ablaze by youth over witchcraft Pulse Ghana

Tahidu alleged that the bereaved family mobilised some community members to attack his mother at her house at Nakpali but he quickly alerted her to escape, and she did.

When the community members met Amina Mahama’s absence, they set her house ablaze.

65-year-old woman’s house & 10,000 tubers of yam set ablaze by youth over witchcraft Pulse Ghana

Tahidu called on Ghanaians to help get justice for his mother, accusing the police of not handling the matter well to his expectation.