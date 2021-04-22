The extrajudicial attack occurred at Nakpali in the Zabzugu district of the Northern Region around 10:00 am on Wednesday.
Police in the Northern region of Ghana has begun an investigation into the attempted lynching of a 65-year-old woman, Amina Mahama whose house and 10,000 tubers of yam were set ablaze by some angry youth.
Fortunately, the elderly woman had exited the house upon a tipoff before it was set alight by the irate youth.
Mr. Abdul-Rahim Tahidu, a son of the accused confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre, stating the matter has been reported to the police.
He narrated that his mother had had a misunderstanding with two young men in the community but after a few days, the branch of a baobab tree fell on one, leading to his death.
After the incident, the family of the deceased accused Amina Mahama of being responsible for the death of the young man.
Tahidu alleged that the bereaved family mobilised some community members to attack his mother at her house at Nakpali but he quickly alerted her to escape, and she did.
When the community members met Amina Mahama’s absence, they set her house ablaze.
Tahidu called on Ghanaians to help get justice for his mother, accusing the police of not handling the matter well to his expectation.
Meanwhile, the Zabzugu district police said they have started an investigation to bring perpetrators of the crime to book.
